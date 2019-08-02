news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa/ Emmanuel Todd, GNA

Accra, Aug. 2, GNA - The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has begun a-two-day workshop for journalists aimed at building their capacity on crime reporting and policing.

The workshop is also intended to equip journalists with the necessary skills to establish specialised desks in their media houses to improve the quality of crime reporting and policing as well as strengthen the partnership between the media and police.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr Ken Yeboah, Director-General of Administration, said reporting on crime and policing is a specialised area and required adequate knowledge and orientation.

Speaking on behalf of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), he said, accurate reporting on crime and policing supported the police and harmonized their work with other criminal justice actors which builds confidence of the citizenry in the police.

COP Yeboah said the media is an essential partner of the police for the successful achievement of its mandate because effective crime control was anchored on a shared responsibility between the Police Service and its stakeholders principally the media.

He said that the GPS in collaboration with the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), has come out with a frame work for police-media relations to strengthen the relationship between the two bodies and this would be launched soon.

The Director-General of Administration said under the framework, complaints settlement and procedures which involved the two stakeholders would be addressed expeditiously; it also spelt out the role of police personnel and journalists during police operations such as Public Order Management and other Special Events.

He said the service has also established a working relationship with the National Media Commission (NMC) to address critical issues of mutual concern between the two state bodies.

GNA