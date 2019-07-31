news, story, article

Accra, July 31, GNA - The Police Headquarters has dispatched a combined team of officers to Tamale to support local Police to investigate the murder of a Police Woman last night on the Kumbungu road in Tamale.

According to a statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr David Eklu, the victim was murdered at a snap check duty point on the Kumbungu road, hence, the need for the deployment of officers from the Criminal Investigation, Intelligence and National Operations Departments to investigate the incidence.

The statement said at about the 22:45 hours on Tuesday July 30, 2019, occupants of a saloon car, all of them believed to be armed and dressed in a military-like uniform, failed to obey the signal of police officers at a snap check point on the Kumbungu road.

Instead, they shot and killed a Police woman who signaled them to stop, after which they bolted, the statement noted.

All Regional Commanders, the statement explained, had been directed to put in extra measures to ensure the safety of the officers they deploy for duties and that of the public.

The statement also said on the instructions of the Acting lnspector-General of Police Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, the Northern Regional Commander had appointed a family liaison officer to liaise with the family of the deceased officer and offer counselling services to the family as well as the surviving officers of the crime.

It disclosed that the Police Administration was offering a reward of GH¢I0,000.00 to any person who would give credible information to lead to the arrest.

“Persons with information about the suspected criminals are also encouraged to inform Police at Police Stations nearest to them or through the Police emergency numbers: 0299200331, 191 and l8555,” the statement said.

The Police Administration also gave a reassurance to the Police Officers and the public that it would leave no stone unturned to arrest the perpetrators of last night's murder and such other criminals in the country.

GNA