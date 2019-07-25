news, story, article

Accra, July 25, GNA – The Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong-Boanuh has charged Police Commanders to focus on operational strategies aimed at curbing violent crimes in the country, especially within the Accra and Tema metropolis.

A statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, David Eklu, the Director-General of Public Affairs, said the Acting IGP said this at his maiden meeting with more than two hundred Senior Police Officers working within the Police Headquarters, Accra, and Tema Police Regions at the National Headquarters on Thursday.

According to the statement, he charged the officers to undertake operations that would eradicate the fear of crime among residents in their operational jurisdictions.

He also directed commanders to include community engagements in their operations to boost public confidence in the Police, which was an essential component for effective policing, the statement said.

The statement said Mr Oppong-Boanuh told the senior officers that he expects positive attitudinal change in their interactions with colleagues, junior ranks and members of the public.

“Mr Oppong-Boanuh assured the commanders that his administration will continue with programmes started by his predecessor such as the Transformation programme to ensure the high professional standards such as capacity building, provision of logistics, continuous training, motivation and welfare of Police officers,” the statement said.

It quoted the IGP as saying: “I will operate an open door policy where ideas from both senior and junior ranks as well as the public will be carefully considered to improve policing aimed at ensuring the safety of persons and properties in the country.”

GNA