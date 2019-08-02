news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Tamale, Aug. 02, GNA - Police in the Northern Region have announced that they have picked up some persons of interest in connection with the murder of the late Corporal, Agatha Nana Nabin.

The suspects were picked up in Tamale to assist in investigations and one of them (name withheld) sustained injuries in the course of arrest and currently on admission under guard responding to treatment.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Friday in Tamale by the Police Command in the Region signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr Mohammed Yusif Tanko, its Public Relations Officer and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

It will be recalled that on July 30, 2019, around 22:45 GMT, a group of four armed robbers attacked a Police Check point on the Tamale - Kumbungu Road killing one Police Officer and bolting with two guns belonging to the Police.

The incident happened at Malshegu in the Sagnarigu Municipality.

Three Police personnel were at the check point, and signaled a saloon car to stop, and the occupants got out of the car and started shooting at the Police personnel.

The statement said investigations were ongoing to try to establish the suspects’ involvement or otherwise in the murder of the late Corporal.

It encouraged the public to continue to volunteer information likely to lead to the arrest of the suspects, adding, “The public is reminded that the reward of GHȼ10,000.00 announced by the Acting Inspector General of Police is still open to any person or group, whose information will lead to the arrest of the murderers.

