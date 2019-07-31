news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Sankore (Ahafo), July 31, GNA – A rice farmer, Kwame Appiah has been arrested by the Police for inflicting deep cutlass wounds on the head of a fisherman at Sankore in Asunafo South District of the Ahafo Region.

The victim, Nicholas Mensah, 23, is in a critical condition and receiving treatment at the Sankore Star of Hope Hospital.

Speaking an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer said the incident happened on Sunday July 28, around 1845 hours.

He said the victim and his friend, one Kwabena Acheampong went fishing on the Bosompem River, and on their way back home, they passed through the suspect’s rice farm where the suspect confronted them.

He said a misunderstanding ensued between them, and in the course of the melee the suspect pulled a sharp cutlass, slashed the head of the victim and bolted.

GNA