Accra, Aug. 11, GNA - The Ghana Police Service is appealing for calm over the report of an incident at Aveyime, near Sogakope that has led to the damage to Police property after the death of a motor rider. “The Police Headquarters wishes to assure the people of Aveyime that the issue will be thoroughly investigated in order to establish what led to the incident” a statement issued by Assistan

Accra, Aug. 11, GNA - The Ghana Police Service is appealing for calm over the report of an incident at Aveyime, near Sogakope that has led to the damage to Police property after the death of a motor rider.

“The Police Headquarters wishes to assure the people of Aveyime that the issue will be thoroughly investigated in order to establish what led to the incident” a statement issued by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Eklu, Director-General in charge of Public Affairs and copied to the GNA said on Friday.

The statement noted that upon receiving the report, a team of Police had been dispatched from the Regional Headquarters in Ho to help restore calm in the area.

Meanwhile, the Police Headquarters said it was closely monitoring the situation and would be engaging with the various community leaders at Aveyime to ensure that law and order was restored.

GNA