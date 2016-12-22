The Ghana Police Service has launched ‘Operation Father Christmas’ as part of robust security measures to protect lives and property following booming commercial activities the Christmas celebrations

By D. I. Laary, GNA

Accra, Dec 22, GNA - The Ghana Police Service has launched ‘Operation Father Christmas’ as part of robust security measures to protect lives and property following booming commercial activities the Christmas celebrations.

The Director-General of Operations, Commissioner of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno, who performed the launch, on Wednesday, also said the operation was meant to boost public confidence and assure citizens of their safety and security leading to the New Year.

He noted that the increased movement of people and social activities during Christmas often made it easy for petty stealing, shoplifting, robberies, assaults and several other offences to be committed.

“To this end, the Police Administration has put measures in place to ensure that law and order is maintained in the country and that law abiding residents go about their daily activities without fear of crime,” he said.

A robust confidence building exercise and police patrols, including mobile and foot patrols, have been organised in all the regions to operate 24/7, he said.

“More police personnel have been drawn from the offices to join the patrol for better coverage and impact,” he explained.

“The national highway patrol unit is to extend its activities to cover other crime prone routes to make travelling on those routes safe.”

The team would also beef up personnel in communities and on streets and would increase their activities to cover more duty points, he added.

He urged community members to feel free to approach them for any assistance whatsoever and also give vital information that might lead to prevention of crime or arrest of criminals.

COP Yohuno also said there would be “snap check points”; and only ECOWAS Police approved check points shall be manned.

“Even though snap check points would be erected and created in some areas, as much as practicable this would be done in a manner not to inconvenience the travelling public,” he said.

He said community policing would be intensified and the police would rely on the public to gather intelligence for effective operation.

“We have deployed extra plain clothes personnel to undertake intelligence gathering for this operation and others and are still counting on your [public] cooperation and collaboration,” he said.

He expressed worry that 1,190 lives were lost in 2016 through road accidents, despite the elaborate measures the Police had put in place to tame the tide.

The Police resolved to put pragmatic measures in place in 2017 to reduce the number of road accidents and its associated deaths.

They aim to cut down road accident to 500 cases by 2020.

COP Yohuno said road safety education and collaboration with stakeholders would be intensified, while best practices were adopted.

“Non-selective application and enforcement of road safety laws and regulations will be our utmost priority,” he said: “We urge all policemen to be disciplined and dedicated in the discharge of their duties.”

The Marine Police Unit would also be deployed to provide security at the beaches to ensure that visitors were sufficiently protected from criminals, the police said.

The Director-General also expressed concern over increased sale of fire crackers despite the law banning its importation and vowed to clampdown on persons or group importing them.

The public was warned against patronising the services of commercial motorbike operators since, he said, “they constitute security threat.”

More than 500 Police Personnel have been deployed to six routes in the capital – Accra – as part of activities heralding the Operation Father Christmas 2016.

GNA