By Philip Tengzu, GNA

Polee (U/W), July 24, GNA – Residents of Polee community in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region have pleaded on government to fulfil its promise of constructing four major roads linking the community to facilitate movement of goods and services.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had said during the Ramadan tour of the region that contracts have been awarded for the construction of four major roads in the district under the District Development Fund and three include the road linking Polee community.

The four roads, estimated to cost at GHC 352,000.00, are 3.5 kilometers (km) Tanina-Polee, 3.2 km Polee-Nako, 5.6 km Polee-Jolireyiri and 12.3 km Poyentanga-Jenbob-Buli roads.

Dr Bawumia said work on the roads forms part of government’s efforts to ensure that all communities are connected.

Mr Saaka Iddrisu, the Assembly member for Polee Electoral Area, appealed to the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the Area, Mr Edward Laabiri Sabo, the Vice President and all stakeholders involved to fulfil their promise in order to open up the place to economic activity.

He said the Polee community took the initiative some years back to open up the roads through communal labour especially the Pole-Nako road, but government’s intervention would be of great help to them.

