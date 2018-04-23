Accra, April 23, GNA – Madam Esther Naa Ankrah, the Head of Training of the Success Skills Professional Institute has called on government to place value on Technical and Vocational Training for the economic growth of the country. She said when the youth were given skills training they would become self-reliant to contribute to the growth of the economy while reducing the unemployment burden on

She said when the youth were given skills training they would become self-reliant to contribute to the growth of the economy while reducing the unemployment burden on the government.

Madam Ankrah who made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said very soon the white-collar jobs would no more be available as all government institutions were almost choked.

She called on government to identify the advantages in technical and vocational training and give the institutions the necessary support to produce the manpower needed to push the economy forward.

Madam Ankrah urged parents and guardians to motivate their children to undertake technical and vocational education to become self-reliant after school.

