By Albert Futukpor/Kamara Osman Faisal, GNA

Tamale, Aug. 10, GNA - The first flight conveying a total of 506 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia as part of this year’s Hajj is to take off this evening Thursday, August 10, (2000hrs) from the Tamale Airport.

In all, about 3500 pilgrims will be flown from the Tamale Airport to Saudi Arabia to partake in the religious event, which marks the five pillars of Islam.

Ahead of their departure, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President, visited the Hajj Village in Tamale on Thursday to interact with the pilgrims pledging government’s commitment to ensure an incident-free hajj this year.

Dr Bawumia said government would do all to ensure the comfort of pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia promising a three-square meal for all pilgrims in Medina.

He urged pilgrims to consider themselves as envoys of the country and desist from activities that could drag the image of the country into the mud.

Hajia Yakubu Fatima, one of the pilgrims, was happy at the excellent manner in which this year’s hajj was organized saying she received her travelling documents a week before the trip.

Mr Salifu Issah, another pilgrim, said he was happy with the trip from Tamale which would lead to the reduction of his expenses.

