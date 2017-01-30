By Rachel Fosuah Osei, GNA Kumasi, Jan 30, GNA - The Ghana Physician Assistants Association has congratulated the Health Minister, Mr. Kwaku Agyemang Manu, on his appointment. The association said it had no doubt about his capability and that it was confident, he would bring his vast experience to bear on the ministry – to transform the health sector. Mr. Anthony Amissah, its Ashanti Regional

By Rachel Fosuah Osei, GNA

Kumasi, Jan 30, GNA - The Ghana Physician Assistants Association has congratulated the Health Minister, Mr. Kwaku Agyemang Manu, on his appointment.

The association said it had no doubt about his capability and that it was confident, he would bring his vast experience to bear on the ministry – to transform the health sector.

Mr. Anthony Amissah, its Ashanti Regional Chairman, conveyed the message at the association’s first quarterly meeting held in Kumasi.

It asked that he moved quickly to give a new lease of life to the struggling National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The meeting provided the platform for the members to take a critical look at their performance, during the past year, and to discuss the way forward.

The association complained about the delay in the payment of insurance claims, which, it said was crippling the operations of the health facilities.

The other worry had to do with inadequate supply of drugs and logistics and pleaded with the Minister to do everything to tackle these challenges.

GNA