Accra, Dec 23, GNA - A photo book on gardens in the country authored by Mrs Arafua Apaloo-Aning, a renowned Ghanaian Photographer, was launched in Accra.

The book is the collection of the beauty that exists in the homes with the intention to inspire Ghanaians to grow more gardens.

The book titled “A journey Through Arafua’s Magnificent Gardens” displayed some of the interesting serene and breathtaking gardens including numerous exotic plants and a collection of indigenous flowers grown in part of the world.

Mrs Apaloo-Aning, who is also a member of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, said the book was to encourage the public to appreciate the beauty of natural plants and gardens and preserve them in a sustainable manner.

She described the book as the fruit of two of her strongest passions that is gardening and photography saying “I have the knack of spotting beauty in the ordinary things around us and what better way to appreciate beauty than through nature”.

Mrs Apaloo-Aning said her outfit in collaboration with Stratcomm Africa launched the Ghana Garden and Flower movement in August to help beautify the country and develop the Children's Park as a pleasant habitat for its citizens while contributing to the establishment of the country as a compelling investment and tourism destination.

Ms Esther Cobbah, the Chief Executive Officer of Stratcomm Africa, explained that the book tells of the beauty that exists in the environment and this can be manifested if only we pay attention saying “the Flower Movement has caught on with the public and that together the country can realize its dream of a healthier, wealthier and more beautiful Ghana”.

Ms Cobbah noted that being surrounded by flowers improves one’s health and that gardening can reduce the risk of stroke along with other activities as jogging and swimming, burns calories, decreases the likelihood of osteoporosis.

She encouraged Ghanaians to venture into gardening because it was a lucrative business that creates employment for the country.

She said gardening is also a way of contributing to the realization of Sustainable Development Goals which focuses on people, prosperity, partnership, peace and planet.

