By Albert Futukpor, GNA



Tamale, Dec 23, GNA – Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG) will early next year finalize a policy document on Farmers Access to Quality Inputs for Sustainable Enterprise to ensure effective implementation of the government’s Seed and Fertilizer policies.

Mr Charles Nyaaba, Programme Officer of PFAG, who announced this at a workshop in Tamale, said the policy document would enable farmers to have “Good access to and use of quality inputs for sustainable enterprise development”.

The workshop, attended by stakeholders and key actors in the inputs sector drawn from the Northern, Upper East, Upper West and Brong Ahafo Regions, was to validate research findings on Farmers Access to Quality Inputs for Sustainable Enterprise.

The PFAG in collaboration with the Directorate of Crop Services of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) and with support from the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) commissioned the research as a baseline study to provide evidence on poor access to quality inputs, particularly seed and fertilizer by smallholder farmers.

The research showed poor adoption rates of modern inputs due mainly to poverty, high cost of inputs, and traditional food preferences making farmers to rely on their saved seeds resulting in low yields.

It also found that most smallholder farmers at the villages, who really needed subsidized fertilizer, did not get it (subsidized fertilizer) to buy.

The research recommended that subsidized fertilizers should get to farmers on time to apply to their crops to improve yields.

It amongst others also recommended the need to empower the security services to stop the smuggling of subsidized fertilizers as well as sanction security officers who connived with others to smuggle subsidized fertilizers.

Some of the participants recommended that input dealers should be establish in villages where farmers were located to ensure easy access, including need to empower farmers to produce high quality produce to serve the population.

Mr Nyaaba said the policy document to be developed out of the research findings would be used to engage Parliament and MoFA to address challenges facing smallholder farmers in relation to access to inputs.

Professor Joseph Yaro, Senior Lecturer at the Department of Geography and Resource Development, who presented the research findings, urged authorities to also focus on marketing of food produce to assure farmers of improved income.

GNA