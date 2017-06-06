Accra June 6, GNA – Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor, the Aspiring Organising Secretary of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has called on stakeholders and interested parties to come together and find an amicable solution to the ongoing tussle in the Association. Mr Dwumfuor said the GJA was currently going through hard times as a result of misunderstandings surrounding the election of its exec

Accra June 6, GNA – Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor, the Aspiring Organising Secretary of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has called on stakeholders and interested parties to come together and find an amicable solution to the ongoing tussle in the Association.



Mr Dwumfuor said the GJA was currently going through hard times as a result of misunderstandings surrounding the election of its executives.

In a release he issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Dwumfuor said: “My proposition is based on the preponderance of calls from seasoned and senior journalists and some interested parties, who are also calling for a truce.

“Matters arising out of this year’s elections are, no doubt, denting the image of the GJA, and as an aspirant for an executive position.

“I cannot sit down unconcerned for the issues to get out of control and sink our association into oblivion. I have the duty to safeguard the hard-earned integrity of the association, which represents the Fourth Estate of the Realm’’, he said.

He said: “My position should, however, not be misconstrued to mean that I am treading on this path because I am a contestant. It should rather be seen in the context of a stakeholder who sees the interest of the association as paramount to all journalists (both registered and unregistered members) in the country.

“I am morally convinced that the best way to resolve this election impasse, and to ensure peace among all affected parties, is to, as a matter of urgency, call for a stakeholders meeting, which I have already alluded to, and which should comprise all affected parties - aspirants, seasoned and senior journalists, Council of Elders and the two main committees (Adjudication and Election committees) - which have a direct influence on this year’s GJA elections.

He however added that the meeting will allow persons with issues to express their grievances, and to enable members/stakeholders to contribute or share their views on possible solutions to the matter.

He said this could also afford them the opportunity to jaw-jaw, in order to arrive at a compromised decision to avert any possible current and future setbacks.

“A successful stakeholders’ meeting could address issue bothering some key members and stakeholders of the association, and to neutralise emotions and sentiments, calm tensions and broker peace.

“Above all, such a gathering could also resolve the issue of the voters/electoral register that could trigger another setback in the near future, or could also be a major setback in this year’s long-awaiting election.

“When all these are done, and members are satisfied with laid down procedures and consensus built, it will bring finality to every single issue of concern”, he said.

He therefore called on all stakeholders and members of the GJA, as well as colleague aspirants, to come together in unity, amity and find amicable settlement to the grievances, and redeem the image of the mother union.

