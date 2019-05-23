news, story, article

By Comfort Sena Fetrie,

GNA

Tamale, May 23, GNA – Bishop Vincent Boi-Naa, Board Member of the National Peace Council (NPC) has appealed to feuding parties in the Northern Region to put a stop to fighting and killing of each other and seek ways of developing the Region.

He said through development they will be able to solve hunger and poverty among themselves. Also, ending hostilities in the regions of the north would promote unity and give the government the chance to work for the needed development.

Bishop Boi-Naa made the appeal during a two-day peace building training workshop for Northern Regional Peace Council Members in Tamale.

The training was aimed at enhancing the capacity of the Peace Council Members on how to address conflict issues in the Region.

He said it was important for the government to help strengthen the collaborative network relations between actors on the ground, peace building institutions and security agencies to promote security in the regions of the North.

He called on the chiefs and traditional leaders in the conflict areas to use their influence and bring those involved in the fighting to order saying, “The surest way of conflict resolution is through dialogue”.

Bishop Boi-Naa stated that the country should discourage social media network information, which sometime caused fear and panic and also generate heighten tension among rival group.

He asked the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to increase police presence in Chereponi and Saboba districts and resource them adequately to perform their duties.

He advised the Media to also use their platforms to build peace in the country rather than using it to cause confusions leading to violence.

