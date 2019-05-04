news, story, article

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA

Ho, May 4, GNA - The Power Distribution Services (PDS) Ghana, Volta Region, has improved electricity supply to the newly created Oti Region by evacuating power from a new Bulk Supply Point (BSP) at Nsuta, a suburb of Kadjebi.

The BSP, which is a joint project by PDS and the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), was completed in December 2018 and commissioned on 30th January, 2019.

BSP is the point where PDS purchases power from GRIDCo in bulk for sub-transmission and distribution.

There are seven Bulk Supply Points in the Volta and Oti regions at Asiekpe, Aflao, Sogakope, Ho, Kpando, Kpeve and now Kadjebi.

Mr Delali Oklu, the General Manager of PDS, Volta/Oti regions, said before the commissioning of the newly constructed Kadjebi BSP, customers in the Oti Region depended on the Kpando BSP for supply, which was far from communities like Dambai and Nkwanta.

He said the distance through which electricity had to travel to get to many communities in Oti led to low voltage and power fluctuations, which resulted in unstable power supply in the enclave.

Mr Oklu said, though an auto transformer, also known as a voltage booster, was installed at Jasikan as a temporary measure, the Kadjebi BSP would provide a permanent solution to improve electricity supply to Oti.

Mr Jones Makumator, the Volta/Oti Regional Engineer of PDS, said the project, which took about two years to complete, has an installed capacity of 10 MVA.

He gave the assurance that the Kadjebi BSP would enhance the quality of power supply and reliability in the communities under the three operational districts - Jasikan, Nkwanta and Dambai – of the PDS in the Oti Region.

Mr Makumator expressed the hope that reliability of power supply in the Region would attract investors and open up the area for rapid development.

Mr Maxwell Kofi Asiedu, the District Chief Executive of Kadjebi, commended PDS for the new BSP to improve the power situation in the new Region.

He said following the operation of the Kadjebi BSP, power supply had improved with a few investors expressing interest in the District.

