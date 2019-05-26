news, story, article

Kukuom (A/R), May 26, GNA - The leadership of churches at Kukuom, capital of the Asunafo South District in the Ahafo Region on Sunday May 26, 2019, made history when they joined Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to pray at the Kukuom Central Mosque.

Led by Most Rev John Peprah, Head Pastor of the Methodist Church and Chairman of the Association of Churches in Kukuom, leaders of the Church of Christ, Presbyterian Church of Ghana, and Pentecost joined Vice President Bawumia after he performed the Zuhr prayers at the Kukuom mosque as part of the 2019 edition of the nationwide Ramadan tour.

The church leaders echoed Vice President Bawumia’s crusade for enduring tolerance among the various religious faiths in Ghana, saying such acceptance was the bedrock for national development.

In brief remarks at the mosque, Most Rev John Peprah urged Ghanaians to embrace persons of different faiths in order to accelerate the development of the nation.

Differences in faith should rather serve to unite the nation in an atmosphere of brotherly love and care, not as a source of conflict, Rev Peprah emphasised.

“Our religious differences should not divide us. We all have our different beliefs. These differences should rather bring us together to develop and advance the nation. For us as leaders of the church, our prayer is that God, who chose to make you the leaders of this nation at this time, will help you to deliver on the assignment he has given you for this nation.”

Vice President Bawumia commended the church leaders for their commitment to religious acceptance, maintaining that “Many people don't realise that between Muslims and Christians there's actually more that unites us than divides us. There is more that unites us, the two religions, than divides us.”

The Vice President had earlier called on the Paramount Chief of Kukuom, Osahene Kwaku Aterkyi II, at his palace to seek his counsel and blessings on his first ever visit to the town. He also called on the Paramount Chief of Goaso, Nana Kwasi Bosomprah I.

GNA