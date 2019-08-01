news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA

Swedru, Aug. 1, GNA- The Head Pastor of Kingdom Favor Chapel, Williams Kofi Asiedu has been arrested by the Swedru Divisional Command of Domestic Violence Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Police for allegedly offering money to his girl-friend to abort a two month old pregnancy.

According to a DOVVSU source, Rev Asiedu who is the head of the Gomoa Mangoase branch of the church was having an affair with a member of the church (name withheld) and subsequently impregnated her and asked her to terminate it.

The source alleged that Rev Asiedu has found another girl in his church, hence the pressure on the girl friend to abort the pregnancy and gave her GHȼ 200.00 for that.

The source said the lady then narrated the matter to her father and handed the money over to him.

According to source the victim's father then invited the Pastor to discuss the said pregnancy and the way forward but the pastor was not forth coming.

The source said the father not happy about the behavior of the pastor reported the matter to the Police and Pastor Asiedu was arrested.

When contacted a source at the Swedru Divisional Command of DOVVSU said they are investigating the matter.

