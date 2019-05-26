news, story, article

Accra, May 26, GNA - Reverend Thomas Henry Quamson, the Senior Pastor of the Assemblies of God Church, Holy Ghost Worship Centre, has charged his congregants to take time seriously to help them build a successful life.

The Holy Ghost Worship Centre, located in Ashiaman, Jericho, hosts about 500 worshipers each Sunday.

In a sermon on the topic: "The Responsibilities of Church Members," Rev. Quamson said members needed to be punctual to meetings, church service and work places, among other duties, as that was a mark of a responsible person.

Refering to the Church’s Constitution, he said apart from reporting to their duty posts and church service on time, members must not leave the Church before service ended also desist from such practices at their work places.

"Behaviours such as these do not help in national growth and affects productivity of which most of you are guilty," he said.

“If members are disciplined with their time they will be able to achieve a lot within the shortest possible time and will prevent delays in their lives.”

Rev. Quamson advised the congregants to be each others’ keeper and assist those in need.

He expressed optimism that if Christians and Ghanaians in general were disciplined with time and kept to targets and deadlines, most of the nation’s economic challenges would be solved.

GNA