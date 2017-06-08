By Kwamina Tandoh, GNA Accra, June 8, GNA- Passion for Needy, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) on Thursday donated assorted items worth GH¢24,590.00 for the upkeep of 150 Cerebral Palsy Persons in Accra. The donation formed part of the 2017 Founder’s Day Donation, an annual event that is done to acknowledge the contribution made by the Foun

Accra, June 8, GNA- Passion for Needy, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) on Thursday donated assorted items worth GH¢24,590.00 for the upkeep of 150 Cerebral Palsy Persons in Accra.

The donation formed part of the 2017 Founder’s Day Donation, an annual event that is done to acknowledge the contribution made by the Founder, Prophet T.B Joshua, Senior Prophet of SCOAN to the organisation and to celebrate his birthday which falls on June 12 every year.

Mrs Janet Torgbor El-Aschkar, the Chairperson of Passion for Needy, presented the items to Mrs Benedicta Oduro, the Facilitator of Yaw Owusu Foundation (YOA), an Accra-based institution that caters for the well-being of Cerebral Palsy Persons.

The items included; five pieces of wheel chairs, 150 Bags of rice, 25 cartons of cooking oil, 30 cartons of diapers, 20 cartons of key soap, 40 cartons of cerelac, 150 kilogrammes of sugar, five cartons of luncheon meat, 50 packs of toilet roll and a box of mega mackerel.

Mrs El-Aschkar said the organisation since its inception in 2009 had provided support to various NGO’s in the country, including supporting government’s effort at alleviating poverty among the needy in society.

Mrs El-Aschkar said the decision that informed the donation was based on information from one of its members about Cerebral Palsy Persons in Ghana who received help from YOA Foundation.

She said Cerebral Palsy was one of the health conditions of individuals that needed much attention from parents as most parents of these children were usually unable to work to generate any income.

“We thank YOA Foundation for this initiative to support these families and to acknowledge their effort, Passion For Needy deemed it very important to present the 2017 Founder’s Day Donation to the Cerebral Palsy Persons.

“The target is to acknowledge contributions made by individuals and organisations or provide social intervention in a major national issue,” she said.

Mrs Oduro commended Passion for Needy for the gesture and called on other benevolent institutions and philanthropists to come to their aid to help develop the children.

She also called on Government to put the Cerebral Palsy Persons on the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty programme in order to help ease the expenses of their caregivers.

