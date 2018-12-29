news, story, article

By Kodjo Adams, GNA



Adeiso (E/R) Dec 29,GNA- Passion For Needy, an NGO has provided support for some elderly and needy persons at Adeiso in the Eastern Region.

The NGO, which was established to provide need-based assistance to the needy in society provided food and other items to some identified needy persons in the community to enable them to celebrate the Christmas.

Presenting the items to the people, Mrs Janet Torgbor El-Aschkar, the Chairperson of Passion For Needy, said the support had become part of the activities of the organisation.

She said the Founder of the organisation believed that every person within this period must have more than enough to celebrate the birth of Christ and also thank God for His mercies during the year.

Mrs El-Aschkar said that last year, the organisation spent the same period to provide similar support to needy persons within the Coastal Community in the Greater Accra Region.

She said, since this year was for the Eastern Region, 2019 would be for a yet-to-be identified community in another region.

On the various issues identified during the donation and the request made by some of the beneficiaries for further assistance, she said that the issues would be tabled before management for consideration on their return.

Mr Amartei Amarh, a beneficiary on behalf of all his colleagues thanked the NGO for the kind gesture and hoped that their request for further assistance would be considered.

The NGO was set up by the Senior Prophet T. B. Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations.

GNA