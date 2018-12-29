news, story, article

By Dominic Adoboli, GNA



Aflao, Dec. 29, GNA – A woman believed to be a Togolese, on Thursday, died on board a Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMTL) bus she was travelling on from Koforidua to Aflao, en-route Lome, Togo.

The deceased, who was travelling alone, was called only as Victoria, aged 34.

Other details about her were not immediately available.

An eye- witness told the GNA at Aflao that the deceased, who looked healthy, joined the bus with registration number, GW 1506 Y, which set off at dawn with other passengers on that Thursday, December 27, this year, from its Koforidua terminal.

The witness said after a brief stopover at the transportation company’s Sokode-Lokoe terminal, near the Ho Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) office, at about 0750 hours, the bus continued the Aflao bound journey.

Some minutes after leaving Ho, the passenger next to the deceased, awakened from sleep and found the deceased’s posture strange and not responding to his nudge and also seeing foams on her lips, raised an alarm.

The Eye- witness said the driver and passengers with one accord rushed her to the St. Anthony’s Mission Hospital at Dzodze, but she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The witness said while rushing her to the hospital, contact was established with her relatives in Lome, through random calls of contacts on her phone.

He said her relations consented to the body being placed in the morgue at Dzodze.

The witness said donations totalling GH¢200.00 by passengers to cater for bills at hospital in case she was revived, was handed to the hospital staff to defray the mortuary bills.

Sources of the MMTL and the hospital confirmed the story to the GNA, but the police at Dzodze said they had not received such a report.

GNA