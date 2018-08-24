Accra, Aug. 24, GNA - Right Reverend Dr Setorwu Kwadzo Ofori, the Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC), has called on Christian youth not to shy away from politics but rather participate in the process and help rectify the existing ills. He said the time when Christians were reluctant to serve in government and get involved in politics was over and it was time that Christians, especi

Accra, Aug. 24, GNA - Right Reverend Dr Setorwu Kwadzo Ofori, the Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC), has called on Christian youth not to shy away from politics but rather participate in the process and help rectify the existing ills.

He said the time when Christians were reluctant to serve in government and get involved in politics was over and it was time that Christians, especially the youth, took their rightful place in politics so as to make the much needed difference.

“Remember when you enter politics you are there to proclaim Christ, exhibit faithfulness and also correct the negatives that are in the Ghanaian politics, he said.

The Moderator said this at the 2018 Youth Camp of the GEC held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi.

The event was held under the theme: “Fulfilling the Mandate”.

In all, 4,000 youth drawn from Ghana, Cote D’Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Togo participated in this year’s camp.

Right Rev. Dr. Ofori said as a church, the GEC at its 2018 Synod came out with a policy to guide its members whom God has called to serve in government and politics so they could make a difference.

He said God has given two mandates to mankind namely the ‘go’ mandate where Christians are expected to make Christ known to unbelievers and also the ‘creation’ mandate where He expects us to subdue the earth to make a living out of it without destroying it.

He urged all to go out there to witness to people wherever they find themselves.

The main speaker for the 2018 Youth Camp Reverend Raphael Mac Kwesi Attih, the Synod Clerk of the church, said God’s call upon their lives to great service did not eliminate hindrances.

He said they should not look down upon people, especially when they go to witness explaining that “everyone counts, wherever you find yourself, educated or not.”

“No matter how big your mandate is, someone who might not be significant somewhere would have to in a way hold your hand up or speak for you,” he added.

Dr Mrs Shine Ofori, wife of the Moderator, who dwelt on Relationship Talk, advised the youth to abstain from premarital sex in order to prevent them from contracting sexually transmitted diseases and also to rid their marriage of suspicion.

Mr Godwin Adordie, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Praise Exports, also exposed the participants to some useful entrepreneurial skills to equip those who wish to start their own businesses.

Other activities held at the 2018 Youth Camp included an evangelism float, fun games and musical worship night.

