Wa, April 23, GNA - Members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Water Resources and Sanitation have paid a day’s working visit to the Upper West Region to acquaint themselves with the challenges confronting the sector in the region.

This will better inform the Committee as to what measures were needed to address specific challenges in order to protect the water resources available in the region as well as the environment against wanton degradation.

Mr Nana Amoako, Member of Parliament (MP) for Upper Denkyira East and Chairman of the Water Resources Sub-Committee of Parliament led the team to pay a courtesy call on the Acting Upper West Regional Minister, Mr. Amidu Chinnia Issahaku.

Mr. Amoako said the Committee believed it was only when they got to the regions that they would be in the position to better understand the issues to make the necessary recommendations to government to have them addressed.

Mr Rudolf Amenga-Etego, MP for Chiana-Paga Constituency and Ranking Member of the Committee said for the Upper West Region, the concern of the Committee was on how the activities of illegal small scale miners was affecting the Jambusi Water Project which was serving the water needs of Wa and its environs.

He said the Committee was equally concerned about the illegal lumbering activities going on in the region, stressing that as a Committee they would be looking into those issues to see how they could be addressed.

Mr Issahaku noted that as a people, it was important for them to abreast themselves with issues of water and sanitation to prevent related diseases.

The Regional Minister hoped that at the end of the visit, the Committee would get a report that would go to inform government and the Ministry of Water and Sanitation as to what steps they should take to help the Upper West Region to ensure that they had good drinking water and a clean environment.

Mr Issahaku Tahiru Moomin, Wa Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) hoped that the visit by the Committee would go a long way to enable them find solutions to the few water and sanitation challenges still facing the Municipality and the region at large.

