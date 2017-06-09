By Christopher Arko, GNA Accra, June 9 GNA - Parliament has eulogised the Major Maxwell Adam Mahama describing him as a gallant soldier who even at the peril of his life refused to shoot his way out in self-defence. According to the House, Major Maxwell Mahama as a soldier did not die on the battle front or from stray bullet in peacekeeping but his life was snuffed out of him by

Accra, June 9 GNA - Parliament has eulogised the Major Maxwell Adam Mahama describing him as a gallant soldier who even at the peril of his life refused to shoot his way out in self-defence.

According to the House, Major Maxwell Mahama as a soldier did not die on the battle front or from stray bullet in peacekeeping but his life was snuffed out of him by people whom he had been sent to go and protect.

Mr Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, the Majority Leader who made the statement paid glowing tribute to the memory of Major Maxwell Mahama on the floor of the House described him as a brave soldier well trained living up to the tenets of his training.

Major Maxwell Mahama was on a national assignment when he was murdered on May 29, 2017 by a mob at Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region.

Mr Mensah Bonsu stated that though carnage no longer touches the hearts and conscience of men and women, the gruesome and dastardly murder of Major Maxwell Mahama had clearly stunned the entire nation.

He said the whole nation was in a state of genuine shock and dismay, so devastative and unable to control the emotions as a group of people.

He said it defied reasons and human comprehension that citizens of the land could mete out such wicked, barbaric and brutal murder to fellow citizens.

Mr Mensah Bonsu also stated that Major Mahama as a disciplined soldier even at the peril of his life he refused to shoot his way out or use the gun to save his own life in self-defence.

He said Major Mahama at the material time had the power to conquer death, yet he embraced it, when death beckoned.

He said Major Mahama even in the face of death refused to kill his fellow human beings, gallant soldier well trained living up to the tenets of his training.

He said the deceased soldier met his untimely death in an unfortunate manner which was most reprehensible and merited the highest form of condemnation by well-meaning people.

He questioned: “Why did the assailants not believed him, did they believe him but decided to kill him anyway, did they not know he was a soldier, a Captain in the army soon to be major, did they not see the good in him with pleas in his eyes or his voice was not audible enough”

Mr Mensah Bonsu also stated that Parliament as an institution was highly impressed with Major Mahama’s carrier as young military officer and urged his colleagues in the forces to emulate his sterling qualities.

He said the House expressed its sincerest condolences to the Military High Command and the entire Ghana Armed Forces and the family for this irreplaceable and unprecedented loss.

“To the Armed Forces we urged them to take a deep breath; the Almighty God would grant you the fortitude and courage to withstand this great loss” he added.

Mr Mensah Bonsu also said Parliament as a body had relatively young generation with high hopes of perusing their carriers like the one of their fallen heroes, Major Maxwell Mahama.

He said Parliament also supported that a befitting monument be erected in honour of Major Mahama to mark the watershed to end mob injustice in the country as well as join President Akufo Addo’s call to setup a fund to cater for the wife and children.

“Major Maxwell Adam Mahama’s journey on, gallant soldier journey on, for the good Lord waits to warmly embrace you” he added.

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader in his tribute stated that the greatest honour that the government could give to Major Maxwell Mahama was to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book.

