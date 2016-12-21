The St Martin’s Senior High School at Adoagyiri-Nsawam in the Eastern Region, has marked its 50th Anniversary with a call on parents and guardians to continue to enroll their children in school

Nsawam, Dec. 21, GNA – The St Martin’s Senior High School at Adoagyiri-Nsawam in the Eastern Region, has marked its 50th Anniversary with a call on parents and guardians to continue to enroll their children in school.

Mr Theo Thadmor-Sareoh, the Headmaster of the School, who made the call, said this would enable the children to acquire skills and knowledge for quality life, national economic growth and the development of the society.

The celebration was on the theme: “Years of Quality Education – Prospects for a Sustainable Human Development”. It coincided with the School’s Speech and Prize-giving Day.

Major General Sampson Kudjo Adeti, the Chief of Staff - Ghana Armed Forces, who is an old student, and the Guest Speaker, said Catholic Schools had been in the forefront of providing quality manpower for the administrative functions of the country and beyond.

He urged the School authorities to continue to imbue in the students the Catholic tenets of projecting God as the Supreme Creator who expected mankind to be fair to his fellow man.

He said this would be an additional bond of integrity among the students in their education.

The Most Reverend Joseph Afrifah-Agyekum, the Catholic Bishop of Koforidua Diocese, who chaired the occasion, advised the students to always let their books be their companions for them to chalk success in their examination.

He told the students that as the School’s motto stands: “Sapientia Dwitts Melior: ‘Wisdom is Better than Riches’”, they should always strive for wisdom through learning and they would be blessed with any other things in life by God.

The Most Rev Afrifah-Agyekum asked parents to ensure that they provided the needed educational materials for their children for them to have a stress-free mind to learn.

