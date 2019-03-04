news, story, article

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Fodome (V/R), March 4, GNA - Togbega Gbedegleme Honu III, Paramount Chief of Fodome Traditional Area in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region, was on Saturday laid to rest.

The late Paramount Chief, a devout catholic, had a burial, memorial, and thanksgiving mass held for him by the Fodome Roman Catholic Church.

Reverend Emmanuel Amegyi of the Akatsi Diocese of the Catholic Church, in a sermon called on the people to emulate the "sacrificial spirit" of Togbega Gbedegleme Honu who offered his only son to be ordained as a priest of the Catholic Church.

The late Togbega Gbedegleme, an educationist, donated 900 acres of land for the construction of a permanent campus for the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), and is also credited for supporting educational and religious projects in the area.

Togbega Gbedegleme Honu birthed the Fodome Self Help Association (FOSHA), which succeeded in the realisation of a community centre, health centres, electrification of the area, as well as the elevation of the traditional area into a paramountcy.

He became the Paramount Chief in 1980 and died in March 2017 at the Hohoe Government Hospital.

Delegations of chiefs from neighbouring traditional areas, representatives of State, political parties, among others were present to pay final homage.

Mr John Peter Amewu, Minister for Energy, who led a government delegation, said the leadership style of the late Paramount Chief is a model to emulate and urged the public to support government with prayers towards the realisation of sustained development that would affect all aspects of the economy.

He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was a president for all and had in place solid developmental agenda that would improve living standards.

Mr Amewu urged the public to continue to make education a priority and take advantage of the free Senior High School initiative.

The Minister donated GHC10,000 and assorted drinks to the family on behalf of the New Patriotic Party.

GNA