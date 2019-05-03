news, story, article

By J. K. Nabary, GNA

Winneba (C/R) May 3, GNA - Neenyi Ghartey VII, Paramount Chief of Effutuman and President of Effutu Traditional Council has appealed to celebrants of the 2019 Aboakyer to desist from negative activities that could mar the beauty of the festival.

He mentioned some of the negative acts as drunkenness, drug abuse and indecent dressing that could carry another meaning to visitors.

The Omanhen made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after a Regatta and Tag-of-War events between Fisherfolks at the Winneba beach, which formed part of the weeklong activities of the festival.

The event was jointly sponsored by Multipro Industries Limited (Indomie), Ghana Tourism Authority and Continental Christian Traders (CCT).

The festival which is themed “Sustaining our rich cultural heritage: our youth, our future”, commenced on Friday April 27 and will be climaxed with a grand durbar on Saturday, May 4.

Aboakyer is celebrated with two gallant Asafo companies, who hunt for a live deer and the first group to arrive at a colourful durbar grounds with their catch will present it to the paramount Chief who will step on it three times as part of the traditional and customary rites.

In the afternoon of the same day, the Chiefs and Asafo companies will process through the principal streets amidst royal drumming, dancing and singing of Asafo songs to the Omanhen’s palace and later in the night with a state dance to crown Ms. Aboakyer of the year.

According to Neenyi Ghartey, the festival was significant to the growth and prosperity of the Area and expressed the need for all natives of Effutuman, home and abroad to attend the festival in their numbers and contribute their quota towards the development of the Town.

