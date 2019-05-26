news, story, article

By Grace Princess Tarwo/Emmanuel Todd, GNA

Accra, May 26, GNA - Mr Devine Kwadwo Asiedu, the Chief Executive officer of Papaye Fast Foods, said the company will, in December, launch its Recreational Village in Konkonuru in the Eastern Region, to serve as a relaxation and event centre.

The project, which began 20 years ago, would have a restaurant, an amusement and sports centres and would employ about 600 workers who would work around the clock.

Mr Asiedu said this at the Papaye Media Fun games on Saturday at the Village, organised to create awareness on its activities as well as fraternize with the media.

He said the main motive of the centre was to have a place where individuals and organisations could visit on holidays, weekends and on their leisure times to spend quality time with friends, family and loved ones.

He said the second face of the project, after the launch, would have a hotel, zoo and a vast area of garden flowers and tree species on a 130- acre of land, to help promote domestic tourism.

Nana Afum Boateng, the Apesemakahene of Konkonuru, said the Recreational Village held the potential of bringing development to the community through visits by investors.

He said the founder of Papaye had been of immense assistance to the community by his singular initiative to fence the Methodist School and provide them with potable water.

The media, together with the staff of Papaye, engaged in football, sack race, lime and spoon race, tag of war, volleyball, ludu and Scrabble among other games.

There was also aerobics, dancing and eating competition.

Some media persons described the Village as magnificent, awesome, and home away from home.

GNA