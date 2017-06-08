By Christabel Addo - GNA Accra, June 8, GNA - Mr Abdulfatah A. K. Alsattari, the Palestinian Ambassador to Ghana, on Thursday, paid a working visit to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to explore the opportunity of a partnership with the Ma'an News Agency in Palistine. Mr Rex Annan, the Acting General Manager of the Ghana News Agency, who welcomed the Ambassador, said Ghana in particular, and the worl

Accra, June 8, GNA - Mr Abdulfatah A. K. Alsattari, the Palestinian Ambassador to Ghana, on Thursday, paid a working visit to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to explore the opportunity of a partnership with the Ma'an News Agency in Palistine.

Mr Rex Annan, the Acting General Manager of the Ghana News Agency, who welcomed the Ambassador, said Ghana in particular, and the world, had over the past 60 years benefited tremendously from the unbiased publications of the institution.

He explained that due to the vision of ensuring the peaceful co-existence of the nation Ghana, GNA’s stories were often devoid of sensationalism and were accorded high professionalism, compared to others, which made the Agency’s bulletin an authentic source for almost all the press houses who subscribed to it.

The Agency, he said, had since, helped in maintaining and promoting national peace, unity and national cohesion and welcomed the Palestinian interest in partnering it to provide an added opportunity for the exchange of news between both countries, as little information and news were often obtained from Palestine and its surrounding regions.

He said the GNA’s doors were opened for any form of discussions that would be beneficial to the development of both countries.

Mr Alsattari, expressed his appreciation to the GNA for the warm reception, and the interest shown in partnership proposal with the Ma’an News Agency.

He also commended the Agency for maintaining its credibility over the years amidst the numerous challenges which included dwindling State funding, but said the citizenry and the world, looked up to the GNA for constant update on its civilisation as well as news from other areas globally.

Mr Alsattari said the role of the media in consolidating the peaceful transition of government through the ballot box was highly especially in the 2016 elections was commendable and must be echoed for emulation by other countries that had also opted for, or considering the practice of democracy as their system of governance.

He also commended the rich Ghanaian culture, which he said, was worthy of emulation, adding that most African countries were currently stable compared to those in the Palestinian territories because of various reasons.

Mr Alsattari said the Ma'an News Agency was one of the largest wire services in the Palestinian territories, with its headquarters in Bethlehem, in addition the one in Gaza.

He said the Agency publishes news 24 hours a day in Arabic, Hebrew and in English, including features, analysis and opinion from both private and public divide.

Mrs Yaa Oforiwah Asare-Peasah, the Head of Editorial at GNA, said the Agency had maintained its core mandate of news gathering, processing and distribution, focusing on the presentation of truthful, unbiased and accurate information about the country and the African continent in general, to inform and educate its readers on issues, contrary to the western media which used to focus on the negatives.

Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the country’s first President, in establishing the Agency wanted us to report from the African perspective, with an African eye and having the African culture in mind, Mrs Asare-Peasah added.

She explained that the Agency had partnerships with a few foreign media organisations including the Xinhua News Agency of China and expressed the hope that others would come on board to help strengthen the working relationship with others.

