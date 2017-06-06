By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA Monyupelle (U/W), June 6, GNA – The Center for Indigenous Knowledge and Organisational Development together with the people of Monyupelle in the Nandom District embarked on a clean-up exercise to promote environmental cleanliness and personal hygiene. The day was also used to launch of the water and sanitation hygiene component of the “Water for Resilience” proje

Monyupelle (U/W), June 6, GNA – The Center for Indigenous Knowledge and Organisational Development together with the people of Monyupelle in the Nandom District embarked on a clean-up exercise to promote environmental cleanliness and personal hygiene.

The day was also used to launch of the water and sanitation hygiene component of the “Water for Resilience” project that the organisation is implementing across 30 communities in the Nandom and Lawra Districts of the region.

Addressing the people at the end of the exercise, Mr Mathias Jatoe, Agro-ecology/Ecological Water and Sanitation Hygiene (EcoWASH), Manager for CIKOD, thanked the community members for enthusiastically participating in the exercise.

He said under the “Water for Resilience” project, 25 boreholes, 75 garden wells, institutional latrines and hygiene equipment among others are being provided.

He said it is not just enough to have access to water but also it is necessary to maintain a certain standard of environmental cleanliness and personal hygiene in order to keep the water safe.

Mr Thadius Aasoglenang, the Nandom District Chief Executive (DCE), lauded CIKOD for the good work being done in complementing the effort of the assemblies in the two sister districts and appealed to the community members to embrace the initiative.

He said water is essential for the wellbeing of humans and proper functioning of society and there is the need to adopt best practices to protect these water sources.

Mr Sabogu Jerry Yakubu, Nandom District Environmental Health Officer, commended the community for accepting the household latrine campaign by ensuring that every family in the community had one to use.

He appealed to them to endeavour to wash their hands anytime they used the toilet to avoid the spread of germs.

Mr Daniel Banuoku, Deputy Director of CIKOD, who was at Kalsagri in the Lawra District for a similar function, said the organisation chose Saturday for the exercise in order to highlight the significance of the national sanitation day.

He urged community members to cultivate the habit of cleaning their surroundings and maintaining good personal hygiene.

The “Strengthening Resilience through Improving Access to Water in the Region of Eastern Burkina Faso and Northern Ghana” is a 1,400,000 dollars project developed by HELVETAS Swiss Intercooperation (HIS) with Groundswell International being an implementing partner together with CIKOD and Feed Without Destroy.

