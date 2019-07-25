news, story, article

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA



Accra, July 25, GNA – Mr Samuel Cudjoe, the Counsel for Dr Stephen Opuni, has moved the motion to Stay of Proceedings against the ruling by the High Court rejecting the tendering of a document through the prosecution witness.

When, the case was called, the Court informed the parties that the State had filed an affidavit in opposition against the motion on July 19 and asked the defence whether they have been served with it, but the parties denied receiving them.

Mr Cudjoe said he had that notification a few minutes ago and had not been able to go through the 26 paragraphs document.

He however told the court that he was ready to move his motion on the conditions that A-G response on points of law and not on the averments contained in the affidavit.

He said if the A-G intend to rely on the averments, then it’s only fair that "we take a very short adjournment to take a look at the affidavits.

“Although I don't blame the AG, normally when they file a process, they on their own, through courtesy, call us by phone and inform us and this enable us to go to bailiff section and also to the Registry to trace the documents but on this occasion we were not informed," he added.

Mr Joel Annor Afari, who held brief for Mr Benson Nutsukpui, Counsel for Seidu Agongo told the Court that, his client has not been served either with the affidavits opposition and the motion filed by the Mr Cudjoe.

Mrs Yvonne Atakorah Obuobisa, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) said the prosecution filed an affidavit in opposition to the motion for stay of proceedings on July 19.

She said it was only, when the parties came to court that they realised Counsel for the accused were not served.

She said their response to the motion for stay of proceedings was that Counsel has advanced his argument to persuade the court to stay proceedings pending the hearing of an appeal in the Court of Appeal.

She said Mr Cudjoe does not need the prosecution’s affidavits in opposition to move his application.

She therefore urged the court to stand the case down for Counsel to go through the affidavits, to enable him made some comments move his motion.

It was at this point that the court invited Mr Samuel Ntow, Head of Bailiff section, why the parties were not served.

He said the delay came from the Registrar, as some of the processes filed came to their section late.

The Court presided by Justice Clemance Honyenugah, an Appeal Court Judge, sitting as an additional High Court Judge, said after listening to the parties, “it’s my opinion that Counsel for the accused persons ought to have been served, particularly when the affidavits is a 26 paragraphs document.”

He adjourned the hearing of the motion to July 31 to enable Counsel for accused persons to be served with the affidavit in opposition”.

Dr Opuni and Mr Agongo are facing 27 charges, including defrauding by false pretences, willfully causing financial loss to the state, money laundering, corruption by public officer and contravention of the Public Procurement Act.

They have both pleaded not guilty to the charges and are on a GH¢300,000.00 each self-recognisance bail.

GNA