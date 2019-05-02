news, story, article

Accra, May 2, GNA - Operation Vanguard personnel from their Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) in the Eastern and Ashanti Regions have arrested 58 suspected illegal miners.



The suspects were apprehended within the Atiwa and Amansie Central Districts in the Eastern and Western Regions respectively.

A statement issued to the Ghana News Agency by Captain Andy Sowatey, PRO OP VANGUARD, said the team from FOB/East conducted operations at three separate locations within the general area of Akurofufu.

The statement said the team arrested 32 suspects; 20 foreigners, five Nigeriens, 15 Burkinabes together with 12 Ghanaians.

The suspects are currently in the custody of the Anyinam, Osino and Kwabeng District Police Stations. The foreign nationals will be handed over to the Immigration Service for further action to be taken.

"Additionally, personnel from FOB/Ashanti apprehended 26 suspected illegal miners within the general area of Aketekyieso in the Amansie Central District in the Ashanti Region.

"Items confiscated and processed as evidence include two Kia trucks, two saloon cars, eight motorcycles and 135 assorted sacks of stones suspected to be containing gold ore.

"The suspects are currently in custody of the Obuasi Central Police Station pending further investigations.

"The seized items are however in location at FOB/Ashanti pending processing," the statement said.

GNA