Accra, Dec. 21, GNA - One hundred trainees have graduated from the New Century Career Training Institute (NCCTI), a branch of the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI), at its fourth graduation ceremony in Accra.

They were trained in carpentry and joinery, draughtsmanship, plumbing, computer hardware, general electrical, electronics, dressmaking, catering, leatherworks, and refrigerator and air-conditioner repairs.

It was on the theme: “Technical Vocational Education, the Right form of Education for Ghana’s Economic Development.”

Mr Isaac Kweku Yanney, a Board Member of the NVTI, called on stakeholders and policy-makers to bridge the gap between industry and the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

He said it was also relevant for instructors to build effective relationship between TVET and industry in order to achieve the desired goal.

Mr Yanney, who represented Mr Malcom Josiah, the Board Chairman of the NVTI, said there was the need for instructors to professionally develop themselves and be abreast of modern trends in technology.

He said: “You have to constantly conduct research into technology to help impart the right information to trainees.”

He said for vocational education to be relevant there was the need to radically change from training for the formal sector to training for the informal sector of employment.

The purpose of TVET, he said, was to equip the individual with technical and professional skills needed for personal and socio-economic development.

Mrs Lydia Duvor, the Manager of the NCCTI, said the institute was established to provide demand-driven employable and sustainable TVET skills for economic empowerment.

It was to encourage, especially the girl-child, to pursue skills that hitherto had been male dominated and to have industrial exposure before completion of their training, she said.

Mrs Duvor said trainees had recorded 100 per cent in practical engagements since the inception of the school, adding, however, that the core subjects such as Science and Calculation and Drawing had been the major challenge for trainees.

The school, she said, has trained approximately 2,374 trainees within 16 years with an employment rate of 72 per cent, 14 per cent unemployed and 14 per cent doing further studies.

She mentioned challenges facing the institute to include inadequate staffing, lack of equipment and textbooks and called on the government, through the NVTI, to assist.

Mrs Juliana Nkrumah, the Controller of Apprenticeship, NVTI, urged the graduands to be disciplined, obedient and serviceable to all manner of persons for them to achieve their career goals.

The Parent-Teacher Association of the institute presented a locally made three-burner gas cooker and a blender to the Catering Department for being the most disciplined and dedicated department.

