By Emelia B. Addae, GNA



Akim Oda (E/R) Jun 22, GNA - The Birim Central Municipal Assembly had awarded contract for the rehabilitation of the roads in the Old Akim Oda township.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Kwabena Bempong in a media briefing explained that the roads include Akim Oda-Nkwantanum, Traffic light, Akamani and Liberty.

He pleaded with the contractor to speed up the work now that the country is in the raining season.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), drivers who ply the road complained about the high debt they incur on daily maintenance of their vehicles while some passengers complained about delay when using the bad roads which turn to negatively affect their economic activities.

Nana Owusu Agyeman, the Bitumenuous work foreman for MEMPHIS Metropolitan Limited, the company which won the contract assured that, the eight kilometre length road would be completed in three months.

GNA