Half-Assini, (W/R), Jan. 25, GNA - A 23 year -old man, Tanoe Ayebah, believed to be an Okada rider, from Nawulley near Tikobo No.1 in the Western Region died in an accident when he was knocked down by a vehicle. The incident which occurred between Tikobo Number One and Ezinlibo Junction on January 13 was the second fatal accident to be recorded in the District within a week. Assistant Sup

Half-Assini, (W/R), Jan. 25, GNA - A 23 year -old man, Tanoe Ayebah, believed to be an Okada rider, from Nawulley near Tikobo No.1 in the Western Region died in an accident when he was knocked down by a vehicle.

The incident which occurred between Tikobo Number One and Ezinlibo Junction on January 13 was the second fatal accident to be recorded in the District within a week.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Charles Mensah, the Half Assini Crime Officer who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Half-Assini said the accident occurred about 2330 hours.

He said the deceased was riding an unregistered Royal Motorbike with Nafazatu Mohamed, a pillion rider, from Ezinlibo toward Tikobo Number One.

The Crime Officer said while ascending a hill around Limestone Junction, on the Half-Assini /Takoradi trunk road, a Dodge Caliber Saloon car with registration number GC 5678-11 knocked them down.

According to him, the Vehicle was overtaking a cargo truck ahead of it in the opposite lane, resulting in the accident.

ASP Mensah said the victims who sustained various degrees of injuries were rushed to Eikwe Catholic Hospital for treatment where they were referred to Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, Sekondi, but Ayebah was pronounced dead on arrival.

He said Nafazatu, the pillion rider was however responding to treatment at the Hospital, while the driver, Edward Ackah Blay, from Ezinlibo and resident in Tarkwa had been granted bail.

The Crime Officer said the body had since been released to the family after a post-mortem performed at the Effia-Nkwanta Hospital.

GNA