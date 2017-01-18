By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA Cape Coast, Jan. 18, GNA - The Oguaa Fishermen Association has applauded the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo for creating a separate Ministry for fisheries. It has therefore assured the Government of a good working relationship. According to a release issued and signed by its Chairman, Mr Ishmeal Sam Aggrey, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the fishing

According to a release issued and signed by its Chairman, Mr Ishmeal Sam Aggrey, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the fishing Industry in Ghana was facing many challenges and as such had rendered most fishermen poor.

It thus needed much attention to bring hope to the local fishermen, the statement said.

It appealed to President Akufo -Addo to consider a true fisherman, an activist and a stakeholder in the local fishing industry for the position of a Deputy Minister.

This, according to the release was the surest way to ensure that the challenges of fishermen would be considered in the decision and policy making to bring growth and development to the fishing industry in the country.

It reminded President Akufo- Addo of his promise to protect the rights and interest of fishermen during his 2012 campaign at Anomabo and urged him to live by his words.

The Association congratulated him on his elevation to the high office as President of the Republic of Ghana and wished him success during his tenure.

