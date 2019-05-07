news, story, article

Accra, May 7, GNA - The Accra High Court presided over by Justice Samuel K. Asiedu on Monday adjourned the case of the State versus Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and Mr Anthony Kwaku Boahen, to enable Counsel for the accused persons file their documents to make their case.

It would also be an opportunity for the accused persons to get access to the documents filed by the Attorney General, which was done early Monday.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo and Mr Boahen are National Chairman and Deputy Communications Director, respectively, of the National Democratic Congress, the main opposition party.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo had pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to cause harm and assault on a public officer, whilst Mr Boahen pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to cause harm.

The Prosecution Team, which was led by Madam Yvonne Attakora Buobisa, Director of Public Prosecution, said the team had filed all the documents including the investigative caution statement, charge statements, witness statement, forensic report and the transcript of the audio recording.

She said the filing had delayed because one of the documents was accessed late Friday, May 3 at about 1500hours.

Mr Tony Lithur on the other side stated that they had not filed theirs because they were waiting for the necessary documents from prosecution to enable them make a determination and prayed the Court that by the next adjourned date, they should have filed their documents.

On the other hand, Dr Basit Aziz, and Baba Jamal who represent Mr Boahen, told the Court they had filed particulars of alibi (not present at the time crime was committed) for Mr Boahen and were also relying on prosecution to supply them with other documents that would support their case.

Dr Basit Aziz said the list of documents they needed were more extensive than what the Prosecution had filed so far and would want the AG to share the documents filed.

They complained that on May 3, they wrote to the AG for copies of the documents to be used to prosecute their client, but there was no reply. They therefore were waiting on AG to furnish them with the necessary documents.

On January 1, this year, a by-election was conducted at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency as a result of the demise of its Member of Parliament, the Court heard.

Prosecution said there were disturbances in the course of the elections and on February 3, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo met the Party’s Communications Directors at its Headquarters located at Adabraka, a suburb of Accra.

It said an audio recording which came out of the meeting and was circulated in a cross-section of the media contained a set-up of a road-map of criminal activities targeted at the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Chairman of the National Peace Council.

Prosecution said the tape was intercepted by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Police Service.

It said Mr Ofosu-Ampofo also incited the communicators of the Party to molest both the EC and Peace Council Chairpersons as per the tape.

The AG said that the orchestrated electoral violence plot was going to be blamed on the New Patriotic Party, which is the ruling Party.

The Prosecution said, Mr Boahen also confirmed being at the meeting as well as confessed that the content of the tape was true on a popular radio station.

In addition to Madam Attakora were Mr Alfred Asiamah Sarpong, Madam Marina Appiah Opare and Mr Ayittey Okai whilst Mr Lithur was supported by Madam Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, former AG and Dr Dominic Akumey Ayine, former Deputy AG.

As usual, there was tight security and members of the Party were not left out as some wore red T-Shirts with the Party logo on top left and “I stand with Ofosu-Ampofo,” written in gold.

Unusual of the Court, it was packed to the extent that some had to stand in the Court to rally behind their chairman.

