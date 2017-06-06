Berekuso (E/R), June 6, GNA - The Odeefuo Oteng Korankye Educational Fund which is aimed at transforming education at Berekuso, on Monday, presented educational materials to candidates of five schools taking part in this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE). The beneficiary schools are Berekuso Basic School, Theocracy Complex School, Agyimenti Basic School, Adenkrebi Basic Sc

Berekuso (E/R), June 6, GNA - The Odeefuo Oteng Korankye Educational Fund which is aimed at transforming education at Berekuso, on Monday, presented educational materials to candidates of five schools taking part in this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE).

The beneficiary schools are Berekuso Basic School, Theocracy Complex School, Agyimenti Basic School, Adenkrebi Basic School and Fidelity Juvenile College received the presentation, 4 at Berekuso near Aburi in the Eastern Region.

Odeefuo Oteng Korankye II, Chief of Berekuso who is the President of the Fund said the presentation was part of his efforts to make sure that 2017 BECE candidates in the area pass with Distinction.

He assured the 150 candidates in all the five schools in the area that the education fund was ready to support them provided they come out with good grades.

“We are here to wish you good luck, and to encourage you as you start your BECE, we urge you to be focused, remain calm and read the questions well to understand them before you answer them.

“We assure and promise you that if you give us good grades we will also do everything possible to get you the best schools to attend,” he added.

Mrs Vera Dzomeku, Headmistress of Berekuso Basic School on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed gratitude to acknowledge the gesture by the education fund, adding that the schools had fully prepared the candidates for the task ahead.

GNA