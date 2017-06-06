Takoradi (W/R), June 6, GNA - The Takoradi Technical University (TTU) Chapter of the National Association of Nzema students, Ghana, has honoured the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah for his leadership style. The honour was also due to the MPs contribution to the Association and the rapid development of the Nzema area. President of the Chapter, Frederick Ang

Takoradi (W/R), June 6, GNA - The Takoradi Technical University (TTU) Chapter of the National Association of Nzema students, Ghana, has honoured the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah for his leadership style.

The honour was also due to the MPs contribution to the Association and the rapid development of the Nzema area.

President of the Chapter, Frederick Angamah said this in a citation to Mr Buah at the handing over ceremony of the old executives to new ones in Takoradi.

The citation read in part: “As we show our appreciation today, we do so knowing that an example of a true character and virtue has been shown to us to follow a seed, which has to be nurtured to its fruition.

“We look back and are convinced without doubt that your kind-hardheartedness, generosity and love are your codes of service both in the good and unusual times".

Speaking on: “The Role of the Student towards the Development of Nzema,” Mr Buah charged students at the University to impact positively on their communities after graduation.

He advised the students to be involved in communal labour and organise free extra classes for the young ones at home.

Recounting his experience as a student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, when he became the first President at the inception of the Association, he said: "The fruits of steering affairs of the Association sacrificially, had motivated him to become an MP and a Minister.

He said the Association became more vibrant during his tenure by initiating good programmes.

Mr Buah appealed to the new executives to render sacrifices towards the sustenance of the association to push the development agenda of Nzema forward.

Touching on his contribution to education he revealed that his outfit had sponsored hundreds of Nzema students to pursue their master's degree in the United Kingdom, Germany, and China among others.

He has also awarded scholarships to second cycle students, organised Mock examination for BECE candidates as well as the registration of private candidates to write the November/December WASSCE at no cost.

Mr Buah advised the students to "see ourselves first as Nzemas before our political colours in a bid to push the development agenda of Nzema forward".

GNA