The National Service Secretariat (NSS) has said due process was followed in all the recruitment and increment in personnel allowances processes of the Secretariat

Accra, Dec. 24, GNA - The National Service Secretariat (NSS) has said due process was followed in all the recruitment and increment in personnel allowances processes of the Secretariat.



A statement from Dr Michael Kpessa-Whyte, the Acting Executive Director of the NSS, and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Secretariat advertised vacant positions in various Ghanaian media.

Mr Kpessa-Whyte said: “Eligible applicants were shortlisted, interviews were conducted and successful applicants were accordingly given appointment letters in line with the ethics of the public service.”

On the increment of personnel allowances, the statement said the process for an upward adjustment started in April after the National Service Board had given approval for discussion towards the new rate.

The statement said the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission arrived at the GH₵559.00 for the national service personnel after calculating their allowance at 40 per cent of the graduate entry level on the 2017 Single Spine Salary Structure.

It said the last time that personnel allowances were increased was in January, 2014.

“Management, therefore, hopes that the general public and especially, the media would factor these facts in their discussions regarding the new recruitments and upward adjustments in personnel allowance,” it said.

GNA