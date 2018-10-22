By James Esuon, GNA Agona Nsaba (C/R), Oct. 19, GNA – The residents of Agona Nsaba Traditional Area have appealed to the Ministry of Roads and Highways to re-construct the road from Winneba-Junction to Akim Oda to enhance their economic activities. The residents who are pre-dominantly farmers said the road needed urgent attention to facilitate the transportation of cocoa and food stuffs to mar

Agona Nsaba (C/R), Oct. 19, GNA – The residents of Agona Nsaba Traditional Area have appealed to the Ministry of Roads and Highways to re-construct the road from Winneba-Junction to Akim Oda to enhance their economic activities.

The residents who are pre-dominantly farmers said the road needed urgent attention to facilitate the transportation of cocoa and food stuffs to marketing centres.

Osabarima Bishop Boapiah Afriyie III, the Omanhene of Nsaba Traditional Area made the appeal when he joined the residents together with Mr Dennis Armah-Frempong, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Agona East to fill potholes on the road to facilitate the movement of vehicles.

The National Disaster Management Organisation staff and the workers of the Zoomlion Ghana Limited in the area also participated in the work.

The Agona East District Assembly provided more than six trips of gravels to undertake the work, which covered about one kilometre.

The deplorable nature of the road had compelled drivers to use Akim Oda - Agona Swedru through Agona Nsaba town roads, which posed great danger to school children and the aged.

Mr Armah-Frempong said the exercise formed part of activities to mark the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction and to help curtail the death traps created by the potholes on the road.

He said the government was in the process of re-packaging and re-awarding the Winneba-Junction to Akim Oda road and that hopefully early next year the contractor would move to site.

The DCE said the road from Agona Swedru to Awutu Bawjiase had been awarded on contract after the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Amoako Atta had undertaken an inspection.

