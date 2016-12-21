Mr. Mohammed Abdul-Samad, the Upper West Regional Manager of the National Road Safety Commission, (NRSC) has advised drivers not to be deceived by the many people travelling within the Christmas period to overspeed

By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA

Wa, Dec. 21, GNA - Mr. Mohammed Abdul-Samad, the Upper West Regional Manager of the National Road Safety Commission, (NRSC) has advised drivers not to be deceived by the many people travelling within the Christmas period to overspeed.

He explained that most often drivers were tempted to hasten their journeys because of the increased number of passengers within the Christmas period which, saying these often resulted in more accidents during the season.

Mr. Abdul-Samad gave the advice while addressing some drivers, transport owners and the Regional Executives of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) at the main lorry station in Wa.

It was a sensitisation activity meant to remind drivers on the need to ensure sanity on the road before, during and after the Christmas and New Year festivities.

"All those people travelling within this period are going to join their families and loved ones to celebrate the Christmas; so when you see them and you try to rush to make more money, you may just end up spoiling not only their joy but that of your own too when you get involved in an accident," he said.

The NRSC Manager stated that the accident situation in the Region for 2016 was relatively lower than other regions and appealed to the drivers to improve that feat by exercising a high level of patience and caution on the road.

Mr. Abdul-Samad urged the drivers to always ensure that their vehicle tyres, head lamps, brakes and wipers among other elements, were functioning to help reduce the risk of accidents.

He also advised drivers against driving continuously driving for more than eight hours without rest to avoid stress because that could result in accidents.

Station Officer One, Mr. James Dabinla, the Wa Municipal Fire Officer, educated the people on the best fire extinguishers to use to effectively extinguish fires.

He also advised the drivers to make conscious effort to know all health centres, clinics and hospitals on the route they ply to ensure easy access in case of need.

The Municipal Fire Station Officer also pleaded with the drivers to show respect for other road users to avoid accidents.

GNA