By Isaac Arkoh, GNA Fawoman (Ash), April 05, GNA – The National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) has begun an exercise to remove unauthorized speed humps raised on major highways running across the Ashanti Region. This is being done together with the Ghana Highways Authority (GHA), the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA). Mr.

Mr. Samuel Obeng Asiamah, the Regional Manager, said it was part of measures to check road crashes and fatalities.

He said he found it deeply troubling the situation, where people without recourse to the appropriate authorities had increasingly been erecting speed humps on roads passing through their communities.

These illegal speed breakers do not either come with warning signs or meet the required standards and causing more accidents.

Mr. Asiamah, speaking at separate meetings with the chiefs and people of Fawoman, Kwame-Kyemkrom, Aburaso and Pokukrom – communities lying on the Kumasi-Sunyani highway, indicated that what was happening was “pure lawlessness and alarming”.

He said the right thing to do by communities, which felt speed humps should be provided on any section of a road, was to make a formal request through the metropolitan, municipal or district assembly to get the appropriate state institutions to act.

He asked that the people stopped acting unlawfully to damage the roads and endanger lives.

Mr. Asiamah repeated the call to drivers to heed safety education and to abide by road traffic regulations.

The indiscipline, the recklessness and the poor judgement could not continue, he added.

Mr. Seidu Nurideen, Road Safety and Environmental Manager of the GHA, warned that the illegal and substandard speed humps could have serious health implications for road users.

That was why these should not be allowed, he added.

