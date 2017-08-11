Accra, Aug. 11, GNA - The process to recognise and award spirited individuals as Volta Heroes has begun following the announcement that the public can nominate people for this year’s awards. The awards instituted some five years ago honours people who have dedicated their lives and contributed immensely towards socio-economic growth of the Volta Region regardless of the persons’ ethnicity or

Accra, Aug. 11, GNA - The process to recognise and award spirited individuals as Volta Heroes has begun following the announcement that the public can nominate people for this year’s awards.



The awards instituted some five years ago honours people who have dedicated their lives and contributed immensely towards socio-economic growth of the Volta Region regardless of the persons’ ethnicity or citizenship.

In a statement the organisers, Volta Heroes Foundation, said this year’s awards slated for November, would serve as a platform not only to honour people but also to discuss how to harness the resources of the Region to create wealth and jobs for Ghanaians.

Chairman of the Organising Committee of the awards, Rockson Dogbegah, explained that one of the ways to address the high levels of youth unemployment was to constantly engage people on how to create opportunities out of the country’s resources and also increase productivity.

He explained that the annual awards created a platform for people to share ideas about how to develop the Region and create business and job opportunities for young people.

He added that recognizing those who have contributed to the development of the Region motivates people in both public and private services to excel, knowing they could be recognized and honoured.

He explained that this motivation should translate to increased productivity and more opportunities. Mr. Dogbegah said these two were key agenda driving the awards.

The guiding criteria for qualification the statement, said were “the nominee must be a person of sound mind and generally seen as a role model by his or her peers, the nominee must have demonstrated exceptional leadership and outstanding achievement in his or her sphere of work, the work or achievement of the nominee must have greatly impacted the lives of the people of the Volta Region.”.

Additionally, it states that “the nationality, gender, ethnicity, religion, age, educational level, or current residence of the nominee should not matter and the nominee could be awarded posthumously”.

Mr. Dogbegah encouraged the public to nominate people who they believe deserve the recognition.

“There are several unsung heroes and it is our hope that such names will come forward for us to recognise and honour them”.

The previous Volta Heroes awards attracted huge numbers and honoured people of diverse background including non-Ghanaians.

