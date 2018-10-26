By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA Accra. Oct. 26, GNA - The National Media Commission (NMC) in consultation with the President has appointed Mr Albert Kofi Owusu, a media practitioner and former Programmes Director of Joy FM as the new General Manager of the Ghana News Agency. The appointment was in consonance with the 1992 Constitution, which mandates the NMC to appoint chief executive officers and

Accra. Oct. 26, GNA - The National Media Commission (NMC) in consultation with the President has appointed Mr Albert Kofi Owusu, a media practitioner and former Programmes Director of Joy FM as the new General Manager of the Ghana News Agency.

The appointment was in consonance with the 1992 Constitution, which mandates the NMC to appoint chief executive officers and governing boards of the state-owned media organisations, in consultation with the President.

This was announced in a news statement issued by Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng, the Chairman of the NMC and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra on Friday.

The Commission also appointed Mr Benjamin Ato Afful as the Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Limited, Mr Augustine Yampson, as Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.

