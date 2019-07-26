news, story, article

Accra, July, 25, GNA - The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has procured eighty buses for the Veterans Association of Ghana (VAG) to improve the socio-economic development and financial empowerment of the Veterans.

The buses would enhance effective and efficient management of the VAG Secretariat.

They have also renovated and refurbished the Head Office of the VAG in Accra and supported the VAG to build an ultra-modern Sports Stadium Complex in Tamale for the Veterans and Soldiers.

The NLA signed a historic collaborative agreement with the VAG, that gave the NLA the sole power to manage, regulate and supervise the VAG lottery and any activity of Veterans as far as lottery is concerned.

A Statement signed by the Public Relations Unit of the NLA and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Friday said, The NLA-VAG partnership had started yielding positive results towards the development of the Veterans.

The VAG Lotto is expected to be officially launched by the end of July to immediately start operations next month August 2019 to contribute meaningfully to the overall well-being of Veterans, create jobs and generate revenue for the socio-economic development of Ghana.

The successful roll out of the VAG Lotto would also enable Government through the NLA to support the VAG in the provision of quality healthcare delivery and decent accommodation for Veterans and Soldiers across Ghana.

GNA