Accra, Jan. 18, GNA – The Nkosuohenmaa of Kwamang Traditional Area, Nana Afia Adorkor I, who is the Founder of the Children’s Health Education and Safety Society (CHESS), is in the country to pay her last respect to the late Asantehemaa, Nana Afua Kobi Serwaah Ampem II.

Nana Afia Adorkor, who is based in the U.S joins the over thousands mourners to bid farewell to the late Queen mother.

The Nkosuohemaa told the Ghana News Agency on her arrival that, she was in the country also to work with her NGO.

She said the goal of the organization was to bridge the gap between blacks world-wide by stopping black on black crime, child abuse and teenage pregnancy.

She said the Foundation brings donations annually from supporters around the world to children in some selected communities in the country, all in support of the developmental efforts.

She said the Foundation also focuses on teaching black youth accountability and ways to be successful through self-sufficiency.

Nana Afia Adorkor, who is known in real life as Princess Trinity, said the Foundation has collaborated with various institutions like the Nazareth Home for God’s Children and the Ghana Education Service’s School Health Education Programme.

She said in the near future, she would bring invite blacks in the diasopora to come back home to invest and help develop Africa as well as connect back to their African roots and culture.

She commended the various chiefs for their support over the years in her activities.

Ewuraba Nyamekye, a US-based Ghanaian Gospel Songstress, said her Foundation would be collaborating with the CHESS Foundation to support more communities and the less privilege in society.

She commended the Nkosuohemaa for her efforts to see the various communities develop.

The late Nana Afia Kobi was enstooled in 1977 as the 13th Queen mother of the Asante Kingdom.

She died at the age of 111.

