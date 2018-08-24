By Laudia Sawer, GNA Ningo (GAR), Aug 24, GNA - The Ningo-Prampram District Assembly (NIPDA) is to provide adequate security for the celebration of the 2018 Homowo festival in the Ningo and Prampram Traditional Areas. Mr Jonathan Teye Doku, Ningo-Prampram Chief Executive, said police, military and other state security personnel would be positioned at vantage places in the areas from Monday to en

By Laudia Sawer, GNA

Ningo (GAR), Aug 24, GNA - The Ningo-Prampram District Assembly (NIPDA) is to provide adequate security for the celebration of the 2018 Homowo festival in the Ningo and Prampram Traditional Areas.

Mr Jonathan Teye Doku, Ningo-Prampram Chief Executive, said police, military and other state security personnel would be positioned at vantage places in the areas from Monday to ensure peace during the celebrations.

Mr Doku said this on Friday when he presented crates of alcoholic and soft drinks, bag of maize, cows and money to the two traditional council towards the 2018 Homowo celebration.

He disclosed that the Great Ningo Traditional Council, particularly wrote to the Assembly to intensify security in the area as they recalled how some unscrupulous persons burnt down canopies and other materials meant for a Homowo durbar two years ago.

He therefore cautioned the youth and such persons who may be planning to disrupt the activities to desist from it or would be dealt with according to the law.

Touching on other issues, he stated that commercial vehicle (trotro and taxis) as well as motor operators who park discriminately at the Old-Ningo lorry park would be moved from the area on Monday.

Mr Doku noted that his outfit had met with the operators on their activities before deciding to move them, adding that the one-way road in-front of the station would be barricaded to prevent people from misusing it.

Nene Kanor Atiapa III, Acting President of Great Ningo Traditional Council, thanked the Assembly and government for presenting a cow to them, a gesture he described as historic as according to him it was only the Regional House of Chiefs that mostly got such presents.

Nene Atiapa gave the assurance that members of the Council wanted peace and unity in the District and was prepared to do all it could to support the Assembly’s quest to foster unity among residents.

He appealed to NIPDA to patch the numerous pot holes on the road linking old Ningo to Tsopoli and the Tema-Aflao road as it was very dangerous plying it.

Nene Atsuru Benta III, Acting President and Mankralo of the Prampram Traditional Council, also expressed gratitude for the items and appealed to the Counsil and other organizations to help them complete their building which was under construction.

Nene Benta called on residents and natives to fully participate in the programme lined-up for the festival which included, clean-up exercise, street jams, kpaashimo, family gathering, football match, fashion show, thanksgiving service among others.

GNA