Mr Nii Okai, the award winning Gospel Musician is set to release his latest single, Yesu Hi (God is Good) on Friday at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana in Accra

Accra, Dec. 22, GNA - Mr Nii Okai, the award winning Gospel Musician is set to release his latest single, Yesu Hi (God is Good) on Friday at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana in Accra.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday, the Gospel Minister is expected to perform live, his new single and a number of his hit songs.

It promises to be an exciting and inspiring evening for all lovers of gospel music as they join Nii Okai and other renowned gospel artistes in a time of worship and praise to God in song ministrations.

Nii Okai noted: “Yesu hi is not just another single: it symbolises our gratitude to the Lord for the numerous blessings we continue to enjoy as a family, ministry, nation, and the kingdom at large.”

“Yesu Hi is an easy-to-sing along multilingual track with an international appeal akin to our timeless ‘Mokobe’ hit song,” he said.

The event will also serve as a platform to celebrate the success of the initiation of the Saving Heart Project as well as thank God for His goodness throughout the year.

As part of the 10th anniversary of Nii Okai’s debut hit album-Mokobe, the Saving Heart Project was undertaken in December 2013 in collaboration with the Ghana Heart Foundation.

It sought to raise funds for 10 heart surgeries for 10 needy Ghanaians under 10 years. The initiative achieved its initial aim and will be launched as a Foundation early next year.

The statement described Nii Okai as a visionary leader, having founded Nii Okai Ministries, House of Virtue, the Harbour City Mass Choir (co-founder) among others.

His inspirational music career had already birthed five inspiring albums, “Mokobe”, “Worshipful”, “Hymnz Unlimited”, “Holy Writings”, and “Saving Hearts.

The Gospel Minister rose through the ranks of corporate life until mid-2010 when he obeyed the call of God to set up his Ministry.

He currently holds an MA in Mission and Theology and serves on the Board of the Harbour City Mass Choir and also currently a judge on TV3’s ‘Celebrations’.

GNA